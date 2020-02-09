Overnight gunfire strikes gas meter, causes evacuations in SW Cedar Rapids

Residents in a southwest Cedar Rapids neighborhood needed to evacuate after a gas meter was struck by gunfire Saturday night.

At about 11:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Third Avenue and 11th Street SW, according to information from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

After officers responded to the area and detected the smell of gas, the area was evacuated. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy responded and repaired the gas leak, which was caused by a bullet striking a gas meter in the 1000 block of Second Avenue SW.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police collected evidence and interviewed witnesses but made no arrests.