Overnight attic fire displaces Cedar Rapids apartment residents

An early morning fire in the attic of a Cedar Rapids apartment complex has displaced residents there.

According to a news release, Cedar Rapids firefighters were called at 2:43 a.m. to a smoke detector alarming in unit #6 at West Hill Village apartments, 1620 Seminole Ave. NW. No one answered at the door and the apartment was found to be vacant.

Firefighters found fire in the attic of apartment #6, evacuated the building and quickly extinguished the fire, the release stated.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage, which included the ceiling of apartment #6 with smoke damage to another apartment and water damage to a third unit, according to the release.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.