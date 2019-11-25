Public Safety

Operation Quickfind issued for North Liberty teen

Shantasia Brahnae Harrison
The Gazette

Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a North Liberty girl.

Shantasia Brahnae Harrison, 17, was last seen at 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Shantasia is black, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, straight black hair.

Police believe she may be in the Iowa City area. They urge anyone with information to call their dispatch number, (319) 356-6800.

 

