Public Safety

Operation Quickfind: Shadeya Hodges

The Gazette

An Operation Quickfind has been issued for 15-year-old Shadeya Hodges.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for information about Hodges after she was last seen February 22nd at 7:30 a.m. at Washington High School.

In the Operation Quickfind document, Hodges is listed as being a black female, five foot, one inch in height.

Although she was last seen Friday morning, the Operation Quickfind was requested at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the document.

Anyone with information regarding Hodges or her whereabouts should call the Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

