Public Safety

Operation Quickfind: Prionna Wellington, 14

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Operation Quickfind to enlist the public in finding Prionna Wellington.

Wellington, 14, was reported last seen at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night at 502 Water Street in Center Point.

Wellington is listed in the quickfind report as being a black female, five foot, one inch in height, and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to the report.

People with information about Wellington’s location are urged to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100.

