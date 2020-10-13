Operation Quickfind issued for missing Cedar Rapids boy

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old boy missing since Sunday evening.

Melvin D. Makor, 12, was last seen in the 100 block of 19th Street NE at 5 p.m. October 11. Melvin is a Black male, between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and was wearing a red shirt and bluejeans.

The Quickfind notification stated that Melvin has behavioral problems and ADHD.

Anyone who might know of his current location can call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.