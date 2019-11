The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for a 15-year-old girl Thursday morning.

Alissa Katherine Marie Bennett was last seen at home before school Wednesday.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, has green eyes and blonde hair. Alissa has a pierced nose. She was wearing a purple and yellow hoodie and ripped jeans.

If you know where Alissa might be, please contact Marion police.