Operation Quickfind: Makayla Hyche, 14

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate 14-year-old Makayla Hyche.

According to the an Operation Quickfind document released by police on Wednesday evening, Makayla was last seen at Foundation 2 Crisis Services on November 16 at 9 p.m.

Makayla is described in the document as a black female, five foot, five inches in height and weighing around 230 pouunds. She has scars on both arms, according to the description, but no tattoos.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The document notes that Makayla has a mental health illness and is currently off of her medication. It notes that if you see her, instead of approaching her, call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Makayla or her whereabouts should call the Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

