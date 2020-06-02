Operation Quickfind: Kelsey Dighton, 13

The Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to an Operation Quickfind document, Kelsey Dighton, 13, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday night at 2903 Otis Road SE in Cedar Rapids.

Kelsey was described as being five foot, two inches in height and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen a black tanktop and black shorts, pulling a black rolling suitcase and carrying an orange drawstring backpack.

She is described as having burn scars on her right forearm and a scar on her right knee.

Contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department if you have any information on her whereabouts. You can reach them at (319) 286-5491.