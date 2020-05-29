Operation Quickfind: Jace Baker, 12

Cedar Rapids police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Jace Baker.

According to the Operation Quickfind document, Jace was last seen near 113 Eastview Drive NW and Cherry Hill at around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

He is 5 foot 3 inches in height and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baby blue J-Hawks jersey with the number 88, khaki shorts, and black Nike sandals.

Contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department if you have any information on his whereabouts. You can reach them at (319) 286-5491.