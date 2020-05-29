Public Safety

Operation Quickfind: Jace Baker, 12

The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Jace Baker.

According to the Operation Quickfind document, Jace was last seen near 113 Eastview Drive NW and Cherry Hill at around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

He is 5 foot 3 inches in height and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baby blue J-Hawks jersey with the number 88, khaki shorts, and black Nike sandals.

Contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department if you have any information on his whereabouts. You can reach them at (319) 286-5491.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Bodies of missing Arizonans found buried in Subaru in Evansdale

Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in George Floyd's death, is taken into custody

Body of former KGAN videographer found

Cedar Rapids police chief criticizes Minneapolis officers' actions in death of George Floyd

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa churches welcome back worshippers - close to God, but distant from each other

For Iowa pig farmers, life was hard before the coronavirus. Now it's even tougher.

Iowa corn crop planting ahead of schedule

Iowa Workforce Development unveils two new unemployment programs

New University of Iowa rehab hospital sees need from coronavirus patients, too

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.