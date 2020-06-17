Public Safety

Operation Quickfind issued for Hiawatha woman

The Gazette

The Hiawatha Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for a 55-year-old woman Tuesday evening.

Katherine Ann Dudak was last seen Monday at 345 Clymer Road, Hiawatha. She is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. What she was wearing is unknown.

The notification stated she limps from cerebral palsy, had a recent knee surgery and has limited mobility. Also, she has a history of mental health complications.

Anyone with information about Katherine’s location can contact the Hiawatha Police Department at (319) 393-1212 or the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Folding rifle found in traveler's backpack at Cedar Rapids airport, police say

July execution set for Iowa man who killed 5, including 2 children

Lawyers want Mollie Tibbetts murder trial moved to 2021 because of coronavirus

Marion man who stole over $100,000 from ailing grandmother sentenced to nearly 2 years

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Rate of Iowa's positive coronavirus cases drops to lowest percentage since March

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market will remain drive-thru all summer; Market After Dark canceled

Collins Community Credit Union to open new headquarters on Blairs Ferry Road

EPA reaches settlement with The Powder Shop for hazardous waste violations

Iowa City Animal Center reopens for in-person operations after coronavirus closure

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.