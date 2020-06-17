Operation Quickfind issued for Hiawatha woman

The Hiawatha Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for a 55-year-old woman Tuesday evening.

Katherine Ann Dudak was last seen Monday at 345 Clymer Road, Hiawatha. She is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. What she was wearing is unknown.

The notification stated she limps from cerebral palsy, had a recent knee surgery and has limited mobility. Also, she has a history of mental health complications.

Anyone with information about Katherine’s location can contact the Hiawatha Police Department at (319) 393-1212 or the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100.