Operation Quickfind issued for Cedar Rapids teen

The Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind Wednesday night for a 17-year-old girl.

Constance Scott was last seen in the area of Ford Avenue NW at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a media notification.

Constance is a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has tattoos on both arms, hands and chest and has a nose piercing. Constance was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and sandals. Her hair was up in a bun.

For anyone with information about her location, the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s phone number is (319) 286-5491.