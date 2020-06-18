Public Safety

Operation Quickfind issued for Cedar Rapids teen

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind Wednesday night for a 17-year-old girl.

Constance Scott was last seen in the area of Ford Avenue NW at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a media notification.

Constance is a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has tattoos on both arms, hands and chest and has a nose piercing. Constance was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and sandals. Her hair was up in a bun.

For anyone with information about her location, the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s phone number is (319) 286-5491.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Efforts to curb youth violence in Cedar Rapids pivot in pandemic

Marion police update policies after George Floyd's death

Man charged in deadly assault of Chris Bagley will plead to lesser charges

Iowa City Council calls for remaking police department

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa's biggest college preparing for layoffs, pay cuts, furloughs

This is not a new problem for the University of Iowa

Iowa has virus cases other than coronavirus

University of Iowa will move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving

Digital or dead-tree? Debate over Iowa road maps continues at Statehouse

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.