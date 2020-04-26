Cedar Rapids police issue Operation Quickfind for teen

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year-old Hannah Marie Colwill.

Hannah was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of 16th Avenue SW. She is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds. Hannah has an arrow shaped tattoo on her inner left ankle.

She was last wearing black and white and multicolored Vans, black jeans and a dark green and black flannel shirt.

Hannah is not from around this area and according to the media notification has a history of mental health diagnoses.

If you have possible information on Hannah’s location, please contact Cedar Rapids police.