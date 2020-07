Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old boy missing since Wednesday.

Mekhi Imeir Boyce was last seen in the 300 block of 16th Street SE in Cedar Rapids at 11:16 a.m. July 15.

Mekhi is a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has a scar on his right forearm.

Please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department if you have any information about where Mekhi might be found.