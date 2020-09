The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for a 15-year-old girl Monday afternoon.

Holly Wanasek was last seen at around 8 p.m. Thursday at 940 Creekbend Drive in Marion.

She is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown hair with purple highlights and blue eyes. She could be wearing a hoody and jeans and has a blue and black backpack.

If you have any information about Holly’s possible location, please contact the Marion Police Department.