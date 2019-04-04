Operation Quickfind for Gwendolyn Thurston of Marion

The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind this morning for Gwendolyn Thurston, a white 16-year-old girl, weighing 175 pounds, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Gwendolyn was last seen in the 200 block of Ninth Avenue, Marion, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and was wearing gray sweatpants, a hot pink sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.
If you have information about her possible location, please contact the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511.
