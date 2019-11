Marion police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 14-year-old girl.

Paige Coghlan has been missing since 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, last seen at her home.

She is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. Paige was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, and red and black shoes.

Authorities were told she is likely with another girl.

If you have any information about Paige’s possible location, please contact the Marion Police Department.