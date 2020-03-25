Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for Jonathan Newell of Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for a 48-year-old man.

Jonathan Newell is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 335 pounds. He was last seen Tuesday in the 3000 block of Woodland Drive SW, wearing a black leather coat, black biker boots, jeans and a Harley-Davidson shirt.

Jonathan has high blood pressure, sleep apnea, problems breathing, heart conditions and has been diagnosed with social anxiety disorder.

If you have information about Jonathan’s location, please contact Cedar Rapids police.

