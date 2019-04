The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Jonathan D. Arrieta, a white 16-year-old male, weighing 120 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Jonathan was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Southgate Place SW, Cedar Rapids. He was wearing a blue coat, red sweatshirt, khaki pants and white shoes.

Jonathan is diabetic and without medication.

The police did not have a photo to send with the notification.