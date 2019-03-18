The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Jacob Lwamba, a 17-year-old black male, height 5’ 11” and 157 pounds, last seen in the area of Forest Drive SE, Cedar Rapids, at 11 a.m. Saturday. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.
Please contact the police department at (319) 286-5491 if you have any information.
