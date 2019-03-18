Spring Flood Watch Map: Monitor the crest of the Cedar River
The Gazette  

As the Cedar River is expected to reach a crest of 18.6 feet Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service will be updating the forecast and current readings every hour. You can monitor these levels with this map.

Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for Jacob Lwamba

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Jacob Lwamba, a 17-year-old black male, height 5’ 11” and 157 pounds, last seen in the area of Forest Drive SE, Cedar Rapids, at 11 a.m. Saturday. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Please contact the police department at (319) 286-5491 if you have any information.

