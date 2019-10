Marion police issued an Operation Quickfind Sunday for a missing teenage boy.

Griffen Myers, 17, was last seen in the area of South 26th Street and Hillview Drive in Marion at around 1:30 p.m.

Griffen is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said. He also has blue glasses that he may be wearing.

If you know of Griffen’s possible location, please contact the Marion Police Department.