Operation Quickfind for Emma Janss of Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for a 16-year-old girl.
Emma Janss is white and 5 feet 11 inches tall. She was last seen Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Northbrook Drive NE, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.
If you have information about Emma’s location, please contact Cedar Rapids police.
