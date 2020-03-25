Operation Quickfind for Emma Janss of Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for a 16-year-old girl.

Emma Janss is white and 5 feet 11 inches tall. She was last seen Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Northbrook Drive NE, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.

If you have information about Emma’s location, please contact Cedar Rapids police.