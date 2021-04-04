Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for Emani King Lashmit of North Liberty

/
The Gazette

North Liberty police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Emani King Lashmit.

Emani is a Black male, 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 78 pounds and has short curly hair. He was last seen by himself with a bike at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty.

Emani was wearing black Under Armour sweatpants with white stripes, a dark T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Liberty Police Department through Johnson County dispatch at (319) 356-6800.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man arrested after shots-fired incident near downtown bar

Jury delivers mixed verdict in Ottumwa robbery, police shootout

'Everyone around here is shaken up' Sorrow over Breasia Terrell's death felt throughout Eastern Iowa

National rowing association to review ISU student deaths in crew accident

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa governor signs 'constitutional carry' into law

Holocaust survivor shares firsthand account of what can happen when people blindly follow a leader and persecute others

In letter to state, Linn Public Health criticizes allocation of 1-dose COVID vaccines

Former University of Iowa hospitals manager sues over gender bias

How should Cedar Rapids replenish trees downed in derecho?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.