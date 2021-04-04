Operation Quickfind for Emani King Lashmit of North Liberty

North Liberty police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Emani King Lashmit.

Emani is a Black male, 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 78 pounds and has short curly hair. He was last seen by himself with a bike at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty.

Emani was wearing black Under Armour sweatpants with white stripes, a dark T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Liberty Police Department through Johnson County dispatch at (319) 356-6800.