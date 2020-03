The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for a 13-year-old girl.

Darian Lange is white and 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 5400 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, possibly wearing dark clothing and a backpack. She has blue eyes and long, dark blonde hair.

She might be with an older tennage girl, who is 5-2 and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have information about Darian’s location, please contact Cedar Rapids police.