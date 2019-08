Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for Ayo Olalade Oreagba Thursday morning.

Ayo is 15 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of A Avenue NW, Cedar Rapids, and was wearing black shorts, a Little Caesar’s shirt with orange writing, and black and blue gym shoes.

If you have any information about where Ayo might be found, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.