Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for Angelina Shappell of Cedar Rapids

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for a 16-year-old girl.

Angelina Shappell is white and 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She was last seen at midnight Sunday morning at 5400 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, where she ran away from the Four Oaks facility with another girl. She might have been carrying a black bookbag with a gold design on it. She has a scar of the f— word on her left arm and has scrunchies on her wrist. Her right eyebrow has a blonde streak.

She has been diagnosed with mood disorders and a conduct disorder.

Angelina’s hometowns are Manchester and Dubuque, but it is unknown if she is on her way to either. If you have information about her location, please contact Cedar Rapids police.

