Operation Quickfind: Ethan Paris

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for information about 15-year-old Ethan Paris after he was last seen June 21 in Cedar Rapids.

In the Operation Quickfind document, Paris was noted as being last seen at 7:00 p.m. Friday at a ASAC (Area Substance and Abuse Council) location at 3601 16th Ave SW.

Paris is described in the document as being a white male, five foot, nine inches in height and weighing 145 pounds. He has braces on his teeth, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Paris or his whereabouts should call the Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.