Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard, 17

The North Liberty Police Department is looking for information about a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to a media release, North Liberty police, along with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, are asking for public assistance in locating “a runaway juvenile.” named Elizabeth J.C. Howard.

Elizabeth, 17, was last seen in Tipton on Sunday at 7 p.m. Elizabeth is a North Liberty resident who may now be in the Cedar Rapids area.

Anyone with information of Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Liberty Police Department at (319) 356-6800 or the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 886-2121.

