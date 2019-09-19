Public Safety

Operation Quickfind: Dennis Pearson, age 66

Cedar Rapids police has issued an Operation Quickfind for Dennis Pearson Thursday afternoon.

Pearson is 66-years-old and is white male, five feet, seven inches in height and weighs 165 pounds. The quickfind notes that there is medication that he is required to take.

He was last seen on Sept. 3rd at 1 p.m. at 4011 16th Avenue. He was described at the time as wearing a dark button-down shirt and dark shorts.

If you have any information about where Pearson might be found, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

