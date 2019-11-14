Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids teen

Darrell Wiseman
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind Thursday morning for Darrell Dewayne Wiseman, 17, last seen in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue SW at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Darrell is black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was wearing a black Nike hoody, black Nike Air Force shoes and had his left arm in a sling.

If you have information about Darrell’s location, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

 

