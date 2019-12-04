Operation Quickfind: Courtney Wolfs, 16

The Cedar Rapids Police Department are seeking assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who has had problems with anxiety and depression.

According to the operation quickfind document, Courtney Wolfs was last seen at the 500 block of 6th Avenue SW at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The address given matches that of Amy Wolfs, who submitted the quickfind request to police.

Wolfs is described as being a white female, five foot, four inches in height and weighing 127 pounds. The document notes that Wolfs suffers from anxiety and depression, as well as Tourette Syndrome, and that she does not currently have her medicine with her.

She was described in the document as being last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black sweatpants, with light blue crocs.

If you have information about Courtney's location, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department. The department's non-emergency number is (319) 286-5491.