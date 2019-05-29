Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for Chacidee Yates, 13, last seen in Cedar Rapids

Chacidee Yates
Chacidee Yates
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind Wednesday morning to locate a 13-year-old girl.

Chacidee Rae Yates was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 10th Street SE, Cedar Rapids.

Chacidee is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds. Her nose is pierced on the left side and she has pink and green streaks in her hair.

She was last wearing a black and white striped shirt and white gym shorts.

If you have seen her or you know where she might be found, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Final approval vote clears way for traffic cameras in Cedar Rapids

Governor Reynolds: Banning handheld devices from drivers 'makes sense'

Marion man who broke into motel room and stabbed a man during a fight receives 10 year prison sentence

Cedar Rapids man charged after police pursuit in stolen vehicle

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids police body camera program gears up

Trump will lose? Don't be so sure

Brent Smith appointed to North Liberty City Council

Iowa Gov. Reynolds defends medical marijuana expansion veto

Judicial panelist joins challenge to new law changing Iowa's judicial nominating procedure

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.