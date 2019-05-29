Operation Quickfind for Chacidee Yates, 13, last seen in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind Wednesday morning to locate a 13-year-old girl.

Chacidee Rae Yates was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 10th Street SE, Cedar Rapids.

Chacidee is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds. Her nose is pierced on the left side and she has pink and green streaks in her hair.

She was last wearing a black and white striped shirt and white gym shorts.

If you have seen her or you know where she might be found, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.