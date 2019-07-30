Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids teen girl missing since July 4

Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a teenage girl who has been missing since Independence Day.
Miltanae Ashanit Wilson, 16, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 4 in the 400 block of First Street SW, Cedar Rapids. She is described as black, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. At that time she was wearing a blue dress and a red, white and blue top.
Anyone who might have information about Miltanae’s current whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police.
