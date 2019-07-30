Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids teen girl missing since July 4

Miltanae Wilson, missing since July 4, 2019
Miltanae Wilson, missing since July 4, 2019
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a teenage girl who has been missing since Independence Day.

Miltanae Ashanit Wilson, 16, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 4 in the 400 block of First Street SW, Cedar Rapids. She is described as black, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. At that time she was wearing a blue dress and a red, white and blue top.

Anyone who might have information about Miltanae’s current whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police arrest man driving stolen truck in southeast Cedar Rapids

Officer shot with BB gun, shoots suspect in Iowa City, police say

Former Traer man sentenced to 20 years for murder-for-hire scheme

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 40 years for sexually exploiting 13-year-old girl

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ronneburg 'Sister City' visits with Amana to help keep history alive

Linn County leaders envision growing housing with crops at Dows Farm Agri-Community

When to watch, what to expect in second Democratic presidential candidate debates

University of Iowa Hospitals maintains national ranking by U.S. News & World Report

Country music caucus is wide open in 2020

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.