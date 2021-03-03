Public Safety

Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox, 15

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to an operation quickfind document released Wednesday night, Bradley Wilcox, 15, was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of 5th Avenue SE.

Bradley 5 foot 8 inches in height and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen, according to the document, with a red mark below his right eye and scratches on his forehead. He was wearing black basketball pants, black tennis shoes, and a dark grey sweatshirt, according to the document.

Anyone with information on Wilcox’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department. The phone number for the department is (319) 286-5491.

