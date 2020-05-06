Operation Quickfind: Aspyn Siegele, 11 (Found Safe)

Update: The Robin’s Police Department has indicated Aspy has been found safe.

Previous Coverage:

The Robin’s Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to an Operation Quickfind document from the Robin’s Police Department, Aspyn Siegele, 11, was last seen at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday on Fox Trail Drive NE near Council Street in Cedar Rapids. Aspyn was “distraught” and “upset” at the time of her disappearance according to the document.

Aspyn is described in the document as being five foot tall, white in complexion, weighing a little over 100 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. She was last seen in wearing a cropped sweatshirt, black leggings, and potentially a pink backback, according to the document. Aspyn is described as having a large scar on her right thigh and a triangle scar on her left ankle.

Anyone with information about Aspyn should contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100 or the Robin’s Police Department at (319) 366-5055.