Operation Quickfind: Alexis Wooldridge, 15

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to the quickfind document, Alexis was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill Road SE. She is described as being a “healthy female” with “emotional intensity disorder” in the document.

Alexis was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweats and black and white Nike Slides according to the document.

People with information with her whereabouts can call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100