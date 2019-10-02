Operation Quickfind: Aleksandra Duval, 19

The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair.

According to the department’s operation quickfind document, Aleksandra Duval, 19, was last reported seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of South 15th Street and Grand Avenue in Marion.

She is listed as being four foot, three inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. She was wearing a grey shirt with the letters O-U in front, with red sleeves, grey shorts, black socks with the word FIERCE on them, and a turquoise rain jacket. She may also have a blue and white polka dot poncho with her.

She is white in complexion with brown hair and brown eyes. The document says she was in a blue and black motorized wheelchair.

Anyone with information about Duval is urged to contact the Marion Police Department. The station’s non-emergency number is (319) 377-1511.