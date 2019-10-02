Public Safety

Operation Quickfind: Aleksandra Duval, 19

The Gazette

The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair.

According to the department’s operation quickfind document, Aleksandra Duval, 19, was last reported seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of South 15th Street and Grand Avenue in Marion.

She is listed as being four foot, three inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. She was wearing a grey shirt with the letters O-U in front, with red sleeves, grey shorts, black socks with the word FIERCE on them, and a turquoise rain jacket. She may also have a blue and white polka dot poncho with her.

She is white in complexion with brown hair and brown eyes. The document says she was in a blue and black motorized wheelchair.

Anyone with information about Duval is urged to contact the Marion Police Department. The station’s non-emergency number is (319) 377-1511.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man pleads not guilty to 42 gun and drug charges

Iowa City police investigating reported pizza delivery driver robbery

Heavy rains bring flooding, road closures in eastern and western Iowa

Muscatine woman who fled in handcuffs arrested

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion man wins cash, Panama Canal cruise on Wheel of Fortune

GreenState puts its name on new Coralville arena's fieldhouse

On Ukraine affair, Iowans expect more from Grassley and Ernst

Carson King-Children's Hospital campaign tops $3 million - with the help of Busch Light distributors

Bernie Sanders' rural Iowa potluck will go on without the candidate

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.