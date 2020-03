CEDAR RAPIDS — One person was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting.

According to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release, police officers and firefighters were called to 195 Miller Ave. SW for a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. Authorities located one victim suffering from serious injuries.

The injured subject was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

