One person killed, three injured, after head-on collision near Atkins

One person has been declared dead and three others taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday evening.

According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday emergency responders received a call for a two vehicle accident at 12001 Ellis Rd. in Linn County, just east of Atkins.

Upon arriving on scene emergency responders reported that two vehicles had collided head on at the reported location.

After investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that the westbound vehicle had failed to yield for a construction area on the road, colliding with the vehicle coming in the same lane in the opposite direction, according to the release.

According to the release, the driver of the eastbound vehicle was declared dead at the scene and was the only occupant of that vehicle. The driver of the westbound vehicle, Bryce Wagehoft, 30, of Coralville was ejected from the vehicle and found trapped underneath. That vehicle had two other occupants, Wendie Beard, 23, of Vinton, and David Nelson, 33, of Palo. All three occupants of the westbound vehicle were transported by Area Ambulance to Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospitals for treatment.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending the notification of family members, according to the release.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Atkins Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service and Lifeguard Air Ambulance Service.