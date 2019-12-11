One person injured in blaze at Marion apartment, fire chief says

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out in an upper-level apartment of a condominium complex.

According to the Marion Fire Department, firefighters responded at about 1:30 p.m. to an apartment fire near 740 Magnolia Lane, where smoke was visibly pouring from the upper level of the building.

Marion Fire Chief Debra Krebill said the fire started in apartment and spread into the building’s attic. Most of the damage, she said, was contained to the building’s upper level.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injures Krebill said. The severity of that person’s injuries are unknown.

Krebill said it is too soon to speculate on what might have caused the fire, adding that the fire department would continue to investigate.

