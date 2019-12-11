Public Safety

One person injured in blaze at Marion apartment, fire chief says

Melissa Ballard Auen / The Gazette Fire crews work to extinguish a blaze Wednesday afternoon at a Marion apartment complex near 740 Magnolia Lane. One person was injured in the blaze, the Marion fire chief said.
Melissa Ballard Auen / The Gazette Fire crews work to extinguish a blaze Wednesday afternoon at a Marion apartment complex near 740 Magnolia Lane. One person was injured in the blaze, the Marion fire chief said.

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out in an upper-level apartment of a condominium complex.

According to the Marion Fire Department, firefighters responded at about 1:30 p.m. to an apartment fire near 740 Magnolia Lane, where smoke was visibly pouring from the upper level of the building.

Marion Fire Chief Debra Krebill said the fire started in apartment and spread into the building’s attic. Most of the damage, she said, was contained to the building’s upper level.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injures Krebill said. The severity of that person’s injuries are unknown.

Krebill said it is too soon to speculate on what might have caused the fire, adding that the fire department would continue to investigate.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Anesthesiology resident at UIHC took fentanyl meant for patients, police say

World traveler with Cedar Rapids ties nabbed in $722M cryptocurrency fraud akin to Ponzi scheme

California man sentenced to 30 years for producing sexually explicit videos and photos of Iowa runaway

Police investigating link between Coralville, Cedar Rapids Von Maur thefts that occurred within an hour

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Family planning provider access points still unknown, says DHS director

University of Iowa lands $1.165 billion in utilities deal

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials launch anti-vaping social media campaign

Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing young girl at least twice

My daughter doesn't believe in Santa, but I won't stop telling her stories

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.