Public Safety

One person hospitalized after a shooting in east side Iowa City

An Iowa City police investigation into the shooting on Cayman Street. (Lee Hermiston, The Gazette)
An Iowa City police investigation into the shooting on Cayman Street. (Lee Hermiston, The Gazette)
/

One person was hospitalized following a shooting on the east side of Iowa City on Thursday.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers from Iowa City, University Heights and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 314 Cayman Street Thursday for a call at 2:05 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. Officers tended to the victim, who was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Police said nearby residents were evacuated. Officers determined a threat was no longer present, according to the news release.

The news release does not name the shooting victim or disclose whether they were a resident at 314 Cayman Street. However, police did say they do not believe the incident is related to “recent shootings” in Cedar Rapids or an unsubstantiated media post about planned violence in the Iowa City area this weekend.

“There is no information that the public is at risk or in danger,” the news release states.

The case is being handled by the Iowa City Police Investigations Division. Police say it is too soon to know if it was a random attack, and no suspect is currently in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at 358-8477

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Memorial Day weekend weather will be wet for Cedar Rapids area

Hawkeye Downs pace truck stolen

Cedar Rapids man found with four loaded weapons

Five Eastern Iowa men indicted for sex trafficking

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids McDonald's employees, demonstrators call for chain to serve up higher wages, union rights

Prospect Meadows takes victory lap

Regulators get earful on Alliant rate hike in Cedar Rapids

How new Iowa property tax bill impacts local cities - or not

University of Iowa seeking new Finkbine management after years of losses

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.