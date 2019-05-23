One person hospitalized after a shooting in east side Iowa City

One person was hospitalized following a shooting on the east side of Iowa City on Thursday.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers from Iowa City, University Heights and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 314 Cayman Street Thursday for a call at 2:05 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. Officers tended to the victim, who was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Police said nearby residents were evacuated. Officers determined a threat was no longer present, according to the news release.

The news release does not name the shooting victim or disclose whether they were a resident at 314 Cayman Street. However, police did say they do not believe the incident is related to “recent shootings” in Cedar Rapids or an unsubstantiated media post about planned violence in the Iowa City area this weekend.

“There is no information that the public is at risk or in danger,” the news release states.

The case is being handled by the Iowa City Police Investigations Division. Police say it is too soon to know if it was a random attack, and no suspect is currently in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at 358-8477