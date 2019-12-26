One killed, two injured after Coralville shooting

CORALVILLE — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in Coralville.

According to the Coralville Police Department, police were called to the 900 block of Boston Way for a report of gunshots around 9:32 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said the first officer on the scene found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. One of these victims appeared to be in critical condition, police said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals. One of the victims died, police said.

Police have not identified any of the gunshot victims.

Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron confirmed early Thursday morning the incident is being treated as a homicide. Kron said the shooting appears to have happened outdoors. No one is in custody at this time, Kron said.

Kron said he did not have any more information to share about the investigation.

The Coralville Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Coralville Fire Department.

