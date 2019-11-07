One driver killed in crash involving semi truck in Jones County

A wreck Wednesday evening in Jones County left one motorist dead, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

According to the crash report, the motorist who was killed was driving a 2013 Dodge Durango East on Old Dubuque Road and came to a stop at Highway 151.

The Durango then proceeded into the intersection, troopers said, where it was struck by a semi truck driven by 50-year-old Keith Ahles, of Medford, Wisconsin.

The accident report indicates Ahles was not injured.

Iowa State Patrol has not yet released the name of the deceased driver, citing an ongoing investigation and pending family notification.

