Omaha man accused of Iowa City break in, assault

Justin T. Tolston

IOWA CITY — An Omaha man faces up to 25 years in prison for breaking into an Iowa City home and assaulting the occupant.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, on Wednesday, 28-year-old Justin T. Tolston, of Omaha, Neb., had been arguing with someone he knew and went to his Iowa City home to confront him. Police said Tolston knocked on the person’s door for about 10 minutes before the resident answered and told him to leave.

Tolston forced his way into the home and the resident fled upstairs to their bedroom for safety, police said. Tolston chased the alleged victim up the stairs and punched them in the face. Police said the victim tried to call 911 as they struggled on the floor, but Tolston knocked the phone away and began to strangle the victim.

The victim reported pain to their head and neck. Tolston refused to discuss the incident, police said.

Tolston was arrested and faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; assault and obstruction of emergency communications, both simple misdemeanors.

