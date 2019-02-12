Officials identify woman killed in Monday morning crash on Blairs Ferry

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 18-year-old killed in a car crash Monday morning on Blairs Ferry Road.

Deputies said Katelyn Miranda, of Washington, was headed west on Blairs Ferry near Feather Ridge Road about 8 a.m. Monday when she lost control of her vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Geels, 54, head on.

The sheriff’s office attributed the crash to icy road conditions, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

Miranda was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said, and Geels was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

