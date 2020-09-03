Public Safety

Man shot by police after pointing rifle at officers in Coralville

Police were called to scene for welfare check; shooting is under investigation.

CORALVILLE — A man who pointed a rifle at police was shot in Coralville on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Dempster Drive around 9:54 a.m. for a welfare check on a “potentially suicidal” man, according to the Coralville Police Department. Responding officers reported hearing a gunshot at the scene and made contact with the man inside the home. He was alone, police said.

Police said they had “intermittent” contact with the man — who has not been identified — for the next 70 minutes. Officers attempted to persuade the man to accept help. He threatened himself and officers on the scene, police said.

The situation escalated when the man came to the front door and appeared to be willing to surrender, police said. However, he retreated into the home and came out of the garage pointing a rifle at officers.

One of the officers fired two rounds at the man, both of which hit him in the upper torso. Medical care was provided at the scene. The man was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His condition is unknown.

The officer who fired the shots is not being identified at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

