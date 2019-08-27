Three Iowa City residents arrested after early morning robbery

IOWA CITY — Three Iowa City residents are accused of committing an early morning robbery.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, the robbery happened around 3:36 a.m. at 221 S. Lucas St. in Iowa City. The alleged victim reported to police that 19-year-old Nyiesha T. Lawson was going to “take everything he has,” the complaints state. The man was then held by two other people — identified as 20-year-old Javoni M. Butler and 19-year-old Jeradin D. Jones — as Lawson searched him.

Police said the alleged victim tried to get away, but then felt “cold metal” against his head. Thinking it was a gun, the man stopped resisting, police said. One of the assailants made a comment that he would “blow the reporting parties (sic) head off,” according to the criminal complaints.

The trio took the victim’s backpack and $50 to $75 cash, police said.

Police said Butler was reported as one of the participants in the robbery. Less than 20 minutes after it was alleged to have occurred, Butler returned to 221 S. Lucas St. driving a red Saturn, police said. Butler smelled like marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up both marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Butler showed signs of impairment and a drug recognition expert determined he could not safely drive.

Lawson, Butler and Jones were all arrested and face one count reach of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Butler faces additional charges of operating under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

