Public Safety

Three Iowa City residents arrested after early morning robbery

Nyiesha Lawson, Javoni Butler and Jeradin Jones
Nyiesha Lawson, Javoni Butler and Jeradin Jones

IOWA CITY — Three Iowa City residents are accused of committing an early morning robbery.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, the robbery happened around 3:36 a.m. at 221 S. Lucas St. in Iowa City. The alleged victim reported to police that 19-year-old Nyiesha T. Lawson was going to “take everything he has,” the complaints state. The man was then held by two other people — identified as 20-year-old Javoni M. Butler and 19-year-old Jeradin D. Jones — as Lawson searched him.

Police said the alleged victim tried to get away, but then felt “cold metal” against his head. Thinking it was a gun, the man stopped resisting, police said. One of the assailants made a comment that he would “blow the reporting parties (sic) head off,” according to the criminal complaints.

The trio took the victim’s backpack and $50 to $75 cash, police said.

Police said Butler was reported as one of the participants in the robbery. Less than 20 minutes after it was alleged to have occurred, Butler returned to 221 S. Lucas St. driving a red Saturn, police said. Butler smelled like marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up both marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Butler showed signs of impairment and a drug recognition expert determined he could not safely drive.

Lawson, Butler and Jones were all arrested and face one count reach of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Butler faces additional charges of operating under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Driver arrested after high-speed chase through southwest Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to two years in prison for indecent contact with child

Chicago man charged with passing fake bill at Marion Kum & Go

Judge signs off on probation for 'Bachelor' Chris Soules

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Heartland Express acquires Wisconsin tractor, trailer business

How can a city reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050?

Armstrong's closed nearly 30 years ago, but former workers still meet annually for employee picnic

In downtown Decorah, historic preservation is often too expensive for building owners

Biden ad campaign highlights his experience with health care

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.