NTSB determines 2017 plane crash near Monticello was likely caused by pilot's dog

Nearly two years after a Scotch Grove man was killed in a plane crash, the National Transportation Safety Board has determined the crash was likely caused by the man’s dog, coming in control with the aircraft’s controls during landing.

Jerry Naylor, 90, was fatally injured when the plane he was piloting crashed into a cornfield near the Monticello Regional Airport at 4 p.m. on July 1, 2017. His plane was found about 50 yards away from the airport’s runway, authorities said.

According to the NTSB report, Naylor was flying a Flight Design CTSW single-engine light sport airplane with his 70- to 75-pound labradoodle Jasmine, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the two-seat aircraft. In an interview with the man’s son David Naylor, David told investigators that “the pilot routinely flew with his dog …” adding that his dad “loved to fly with his dog,” according to the report.

The son told NTSB that his father “had installed a homemade, removable, plywood device to prevent the right-seat passenger (or his dog) from inadvertently contacting the rudder pedals during flight.”

Though an unauthorized alteration, the NTSB report states that investigators determine the plywood device did not interfere with the operation of the plane.

According to the report, a witness who was piloting another airplane told the NTSB that “he saw (Naylor’s plane) on final approach to the runway.” The witness then lost sight of the plane as the witness had turned his aircraft in preparation for his own final approach. As he approached the runway, the witness told investigators that “he did not see (Naylor’s plane) on the runway or the taxiway,” so he maneuvered his plane in a “go-around” and saw Naylor’s aircraft in a cornfield adjacent to the runway. The dog, according to the witness, was running out of the field, away from the crash site.

Post-accident examination of the aircraft “did not reveal any evidence of pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation,” according to the report.

In its final determination, the NTSB report concluded “it is likely that the dog contacted the aileron/or stabilator controls during landing, which resulted in the pilot’s loss of control and a subsequent aerodynamic stall at a low altitude when the airplane exceeded its critical angle of attack.”

Naylor’s dog suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the NTSB. David Naylor previously told The Gazette his father had been flying since 1945.

