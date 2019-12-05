NORTH LIBERTY — A Zwingle man is accused of writing more than 40 bad checks, including at three North Liberty businesses totaling more than $20,000.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, Robert J. Barton, 44, is the owner of New Concepts Concrete LLC in Zwingle. Police said although New Concepts Concrete is not a registered business in Iowa, Barton used the business to open a checking account with Fidelity Bank.

Police said Fidelity closed the account in October 2017 because it was overdrawn. That didn’t stop Barton from continuing to use the checks, however, police said.

Police said Barton wrote a check for $17,540.75 to Junge Ford on May 10, 2019, to purchase a vehicle. That same day, Barton wrote a check for $1,725.52 to City Tractor in North Liberty to purchase two concrete saws, police said. On May 13, Barton wrote a bad check at Logan Contractors Supply Inc. to purchase $3,825.54 worth of tools.

Police said some of the items Barton purchased with the bad checks were later pawned.

According to one criminal complaint, Barton has written 48 checks on the closed accounts in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. He is charged with first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft.

