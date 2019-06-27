Public Safety

North Liberty police trying to identify theft suspect

/

NORTH LIBERTY — North Liberty police are looking for help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police said a man broke into a vehicle at Van Allen Elementary School on May 10 and stole a purse. The man then used the victim’s debit card to make several purchases in the North Liberty area.

Police said the man is believed to be 5’6” to 5’9” and in his 40s. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the North Liberty Police Department at 356-6800 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at 356-TIPS.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

